Default Voices
A curated set of voices for our core use cases.
Default voices are a curated set of voices optimized for our core use cases and made available to all ElevenLabs users by default. They come with a few core guarantees:
- Long-term availability: we make our default voices via multi-year partnerships with voice actors
- Consistent quality: our team carefully crafts and QC’s our default voices to ensure they perform well across a range of use cases
- Priority model support: our default voices are the first to receive fine tunings for new models as they are released
Note: Default voices were previously referred to as ‘premade’ voices. The latter term is still used when accessing default voices via the API, e.g. when filtering by
category == "premade". Please see the voices API documentation for more details.
Using Default Voices
Unlike voices you add from the Voice Library or new Instant Voice Clones (IVCs) or Professional Voice Clones (PVCs) you create, default voices are not accessed via your VoiceLab.
Instead, there are 2 ways to find and use default voices:
-
API: Calls to the /voices endpoint will fetch all default voices in addition to voices added to My Voices. See the voices API documentation for more details.
-
UI: Open the voice dropdown menu by clicking the voice name in the bottom left-hand corner of the text-to-speech or speech-to-speech screen:
You’ll find our default voices under the ‘Default’ heading. To hear a sample of the voice, click the circular icon next to the voice name.
Current Default Voices
Below is a list of our current default voices, including metadata and sample audio. Please note that all of our current default voices have fine tunings for our Turbo v2, Turbo v2.5, and Multilingual v2 models, which means they are optimized for use with these models.
|name
|voice_id
|gender
|age
|accent
|description
|use_case
|preview_url
|Alice
|Xb7hH8MSUJpSbSDYk0k2
|female
|middle-aged
|British
|confident
|news
|Sample
|Bill
|pqHfZKP75CvOlQylNhV4
|male
|old
|American
|trustworthy
|narration
|Sample
|Brian
|nPczCjzI2devNBz1zQrb
|male
|middle-aged
|American
|deep
|narration
|Sample
|Callum
|N2lVS1w4EtoT3dr4eOWO
|male
|middle-aged
|Transatlantic
|intense
|characters
|Sample
|Charlie
|IKne3meq5aSn9XLyUdCD
|male
|middle aged
|Australian
|natural
|conversational
|Sample
|Charlotte
|XB0fDUnXU5powFXDhCwa
|female
|young
|Swedish
|seductive
|characters
|Sample
|Chris
|iP95p4xoKVk53GoZ742B
|male
|middle-aged
|American
|casual
|conversational
|Sample
|Daniel
|onwK4e9ZLuTAKqWW03F9
|male
|middle-aged
|British
|authoritative
|news
|Sample
|Eric
|cjVigY5qzO86Huf0OWal
|male
|middle-aged
|American
|friendly
|conversational
|Sample
|George
|JBFqnCBsd6RMkjVDRZzb
|male
|middle aged
|British
|warm
|narration
|Sample
|Jessica
|cgSgspJ2msm6clMCkdW9
|female
|young
|American
|expressive
|conversational
|Sample
|Laura
|FGY2WhTYpPnrIDTdsKH5
|female
|young
|American
|upbeat
|social media
|Sample
|Liam
|TX3LPaxmHKxFdv7VOQHJ
|male
|young
|American
|articulate
|narration
|Sample
|Lily
|pFZP5JQG7iQjIQuC4Bku
|female
|middle-aged
|British
|warm
|narration
|Sample
|Matilda
|XrExE9yKIg1WjnnlVkGX
|female
|middle-aged
|American
|friendly
|narration
|Sample
|Sarah
|EXAVITQu4vr4xnSDxMaL
|female
|young
|american
|soft
|news
|Sample
|Will
|bIHbv24MWmeRgasZH58o
|male
|young
|American
|friendly
|social media
|Sample
How do Default Voices sound in my language?
- Our default voices can be used to generate audio in any of the 32 languages we support by using them with one of our multilingual models (e.g. Multilingual v2 or Turbo v2.5).
- Some default voices may have unpredicable accents in other languages.
- We are working to provide a granular overview of how each default voice sounds in each of the languages we support and will udpate this page when this is ready.
Legacy Voices
Below is a list of our legacy voices, which can be accesssed in 2 ways:
- UI: Search for the name of the legacy voice you’re looking for in any voice dropdown, or go to My Voices -> Default, and look for voices with ‘Legacy’ in the name.
- API: To see legacy voices when calling the /voices endpoint, you need to set the
show_legacyquery parameter to
True. Please see the voices API documentation for more details.
Note: Legacy voices will remain available for the foreseeable future, but they are less consistent than default voices and will not receive priority support for future model releases.
|name
|voice_id
|gender
|age
|accent
|description
|use_case
|preview_url
|Adam
|pNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgB
|male
|middle aged
|american
|deep
|narration
|Sample
|Antoni
|ErXwobaYiN019PkySvjV
|male
|young
|american
|well-rounded
|narration
|Sample
|Arnold
|VR6AewLTigWG4xSOukaG
|male
|middle aged
|american
|crisp
|narration
|Sample
|Clyde
|2EiwWnXFnvU5JabPnv8n
|male
|middle-aged
|American
|war veteran
|characters
|Sample
|Dave
|CYw3kZ02Hs0563khs1Fj
|male
|young
|British
|conversational
|characters
|Sample
|Dorothy
|ThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPh
|female
|young
|British
|pleasant
|narration
|Sample
|Drew
|29vD33N1CtxCmqQRPOHJ
|male
|middle-aged
|American
|well-rounded
|news
|Sample
|Emily
|LcfcDJNUP1GQjkzn1xUU
|female
|young
|American
|calm
|meditation
|Sample
|Ethan
|g5CIjZEefAph4nQFvHAz
|male
|young
|American
|soft
|ASMR
|Sample
|Fin
|D38z5RcWu1voky8WS1ja
|male
|old
|Irish
|sailor
|characters
|Sample
|Freya
|jsCqWAovK2LkecY7zXl4
|female
|young
|American
|expressive
|characters
|Sample
|George
|Yko7PKHZNXotIFUBG7I9
|male
|middle aged
|british
|audiobook
|Sample
|Gigi
|jBpfuIE2acCO8z3wKNLl
|female
|young
|American
|childlish
|animation
|Sample
|Giovanni
|zcAOhNBS3c14rBihAFp1
|male
|young
|Italian
|foreigner
|narration
|Sample
|Glinda
|z9fAnlkpzviPz146aGWa
|female
|middle-aged
|American
|witch
|characters
|Sample
|Grace
|oWAxZDx7w5VEj9dCyTzz
|female
|young
|American (South)
|pleasant
|narration
|Sample
|Harry
|SOYHLrjzK2X1ezoPC6cr
|male
|young
|American
|anxious
|characters
|Sample
|James
|ZQe5CZNOzWyzPSCn5a3c
|male
|old
|Australian
|calm
|news
|Sample
|Jeremy
|bVMeCyTHy58xNoL34h3p
|male
|young
|Irish
|excited
|narration
|Sample
|Jessie
|t0jbNlBVZ17f02VDIeMI
|male
|old
|American
|raspy
|characters
|Sample
|Joseph
|Zlb1dXrM653N07WRdFW3
|male
|middle-aged
|British
|articulate
|news
|Sample
|Josh
|TxGEqnHWrfWFTfGW9XjX
|male
|young
|american
|deep
|narration
|Sample
|Michael
|flq6f7yk4E4fJM5XTYuZ
|male
|old
|American
|calm
|narration
|Sample
|Mimi
|zrHiDhphv9ZnVXBqCLjz
|female
|young
|Swedish
|childish
|animation
|Sample
|Nicole
|piTKgcLEGmPE4e6mEKli
|female
|young
|American
|soft
|ASMR
|Sample
|Patrick
|ODq5zmih8GrVes37Dizd
|male
|middle-aged
|American
|shouty
|characters
|Sample
|Paul
|5Q0t7uMcjvnagumLfvZi
|male
|middle-aged
|American
|authoritative
|news
|Sample
|Rachel
|21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAM
|female
|young
|american
|calm
|narration
|Sample
|Sam
|yoZ06aMxZJJ28mfd3POQ
|male
|young
|american
|raspy
|narration
|Sample
|Serena
|pMsXgVXv3BLzUgSXRplE
|female
|middle-aged
|American
|pleasant
|narration
|Sample
|Thomas
|GBv7mTt0atIp3Br8iCZE
|male
|young
|American
|calm
|meditation
|Sample