A curated set of voices for our core use cases.

Default voices are a curated set of voices optimized for our core use cases and made available to all ElevenLabs users by default. They come with a few core guarantees:

Long-term availability : we make our default voices via multi-year partnerships with voice actors

: we make our default voices via multi-year partnerships with voice actors Consistent quality : our team carefully crafts and QC’s our default voices to ensure they perform well across a range of use cases

: our team carefully crafts and QC’s our default voices to ensure they perform well across a range of use cases Priority model support: our default voices are the first to receive fine tunings for new models as they are released

Note: Default voices were previously referred to as ‘premade’ voices. The latter term is still used when accessing default voices via the API, e.g. when filtering by category == "premade" . Please see the voices API documentation for more details.

​ Using Default Voices

Unlike voices you add from the Voice Library or new Instant Voice Clones (IVCs) or Professional Voice Clones (PVCs) you create, default voices are not accessed via your VoiceLab.

Instead, there are 2 ways to find and use default voices:

API : Calls to the /voices endpoint will fetch all default voices in addition to voices added to My Voices. See the voices API documentation for more details.

UI: Open the voice dropdown menu by clicking the voice name in the bottom left-hand corner of the text-to-speech or speech-to-speech screen: You’ll find our default voices under the ‘Default’ heading. To hear a sample of the voice, click the circular icon next to the voice name.

​ Current Default Voices

Below is a list of our current default voices, including metadata and sample audio. Please note that all of our current default voices have fine tunings for our Turbo v2, Turbo v2.5, and Multilingual v2 models, which means they are optimized for use with these models.

name voice_id gender age accent description use_case preview_url Alice Xb7hH8MSUJpSbSDYk0k2 female middle-aged British confident news Sample Bill pqHfZKP75CvOlQylNhV4 male old American trustworthy narration Sample Brian nPczCjzI2devNBz1zQrb male middle-aged American deep narration Sample Callum N2lVS1w4EtoT3dr4eOWO male middle-aged Transatlantic intense characters Sample Charlie IKne3meq5aSn9XLyUdCD male middle aged Australian natural conversational Sample Charlotte XB0fDUnXU5powFXDhCwa female young Swedish seductive characters Sample Chris iP95p4xoKVk53GoZ742B male middle-aged American casual conversational Sample Daniel onwK4e9ZLuTAKqWW03F9 male middle-aged British authoritative news Sample Eric cjVigY5qzO86Huf0OWal male middle-aged American friendly conversational Sample George JBFqnCBsd6RMkjVDRZzb male middle aged British warm narration Sample Jessica cgSgspJ2msm6clMCkdW9 female young American expressive conversational Sample Laura FGY2WhTYpPnrIDTdsKH5 female young American upbeat social media Sample Liam TX3LPaxmHKxFdv7VOQHJ male young American articulate narration Sample Lily pFZP5JQG7iQjIQuC4Bku female middle-aged British warm narration Sample Matilda XrExE9yKIg1WjnnlVkGX female middle-aged American friendly narration Sample Sarah EXAVITQu4vr4xnSDxMaL female young american soft news Sample Will bIHbv24MWmeRgasZH58o male young American friendly social media Sample

​ How do Default Voices sound in my language?

Our default voices can be used to generate audio in any of the 32 languages we support by using them with one of our multilingual models (e.g. Multilingual v2 or Turbo v2.5).

Some default voices may have unpredicable accents in other languages.

We are working to provide a granular overview of how each default voice sounds in each of the languages we support and will udpate this page when this is ready.

​ Legacy Voices

Below is a list of our legacy voices, which can be accesssed in 2 ways:

UI : Search for the name of the legacy voice you’re looking for in any voice dropdown, or go to My Voices -> Default, and look for voices with ‘Legacy’ in the name.

: Search for the name of the legacy voice you’re looking for in any voice dropdown, or go to My Voices -> Default, and look for voices with ‘Legacy’ in the name. API: To see legacy voices when calling the /voices endpoint, you need to set the show_legacy query parameter to True . Please see the voices API documentation for more details.

Note: Legacy voices will remain available for the foreseeable future, but they are less consistent than default voices and will not receive priority support for future model releases.