Default voices are a curated set of voices optimized for our core use cases and made available to all ElevenLabs users by default. They come with a few core guarantees:

  • Long-term availability: we make our default voices via multi-year partnerships with voice actors
  • Consistent quality: our team carefully crafts and QC’s our default voices to ensure they perform well across a range of use cases
  • Priority model support: our default voices are the first to receive fine tunings for new models as they are released

Note: Default voices were previously referred to as ‘premade’ voices. The latter term is still used when accessing default voices via the API, e.g. when filtering by category == "premade". Please see the voices API documentation for more details.

Using Default Voices

Unlike voices you add from the Voice Library or new Instant Voice Clones (IVCs) or Professional Voice Clones (PVCs) you create, default voices are not accessed via your VoiceLab.

Instead, there are 2 ways to find and use default voices:

  • API: Calls to the /voices endpoint will fetch all default voices in addition to voices added to My Voices. See the voices API documentation for more details.

  • UI: Open the voice dropdown menu by clicking the voice name in the bottom left-hand corner of the text-to-speech or speech-to-speech screen:

    You’ll find our default voices under the ‘Default’ heading. To hear a sample of the voice, click the circular icon next to the voice name.

Current Default Voices

Below is a list of our current default voices, including metadata and sample audio. Please note that all of our current default voices have fine tunings for our Turbo v2, Turbo v2.5, and Multilingual v2 models, which means they are optimized for use with these models.

namevoice_idgenderageaccentdescriptionuse_casepreview_url
AliceXb7hH8MSUJpSbSDYk0k2femalemiddle-agedBritishconfidentnewsSample
BillpqHfZKP75CvOlQylNhV4maleoldAmericantrustworthynarrationSample
BriannPczCjzI2devNBz1zQrbmalemiddle-agedAmericandeepnarrationSample
CallumN2lVS1w4EtoT3dr4eOWOmalemiddle-agedTransatlanticintensecharactersSample
CharlieIKne3meq5aSn9XLyUdCDmalemiddle agedAustraliannaturalconversationalSample
CharlotteXB0fDUnXU5powFXDhCwafemaleyoungSwedishseductivecharactersSample
ChrisiP95p4xoKVk53GoZ742Bmalemiddle-agedAmericancasualconversationalSample
DanielonwK4e9ZLuTAKqWW03F9malemiddle-agedBritishauthoritativenewsSample
EriccjVigY5qzO86Huf0OWalmalemiddle-agedAmericanfriendlyconversationalSample
GeorgeJBFqnCBsd6RMkjVDRZzbmalemiddle agedBritishwarmnarrationSample
JessicacgSgspJ2msm6clMCkdW9femaleyoungAmericanexpressiveconversationalSample
LauraFGY2WhTYpPnrIDTdsKH5femaleyoungAmericanupbeatsocial mediaSample
LiamTX3LPaxmHKxFdv7VOQHJmaleyoungAmericanarticulatenarrationSample
LilypFZP5JQG7iQjIQuC4Bkufemalemiddle-agedBritishwarmnarrationSample
MatildaXrExE9yKIg1WjnnlVkGXfemalemiddle-agedAmericanfriendlynarrationSample
SarahEXAVITQu4vr4xnSDxMaLfemaleyoungamericansoftnewsSample
WillbIHbv24MWmeRgasZH58omaleyoungAmericanfriendlysocial mediaSample

How do Default Voices sound in my language?

  • Our default voices can be used to generate audio in any of the 32 languages we support by using them with one of our multilingual models (e.g. Multilingual v2 or Turbo v2.5).
  • Some default voices may have unpredicable accents in other languages.
  • We are working to provide a granular overview of how each default voice sounds in each of the languages we support and will udpate this page when this is ready.

Legacy Voices

Below is a list of our legacy voices, which can be accesssed in 2 ways:

  • UI: Search for the name of the legacy voice you’re looking for in any voice dropdown, or go to My Voices -> Default, and look for voices with ‘Legacy’ in the name.
  • API: To see legacy voices when calling the /voices endpoint, you need to set the show_legacy query parameter to True. Please see the voices API documentation for more details.

Note: Legacy voices will remain available for the foreseeable future, but they are less consistent than default voices and will not receive priority support for future model releases.

namevoice_idgenderageaccentdescriptionuse_casepreview_url
AdampNInz6obpgDQGcFmaJgBmalemiddle agedamericandeepnarrationSample
AntoniErXwobaYiN019PkySvjVmaleyoungamericanwell-roundednarrationSample
ArnoldVR6AewLTigWG4xSOukaGmalemiddle agedamericancrispnarrationSample
Clyde2EiwWnXFnvU5JabPnv8nmalemiddle-agedAmericanwar veterancharactersSample
DaveCYw3kZ02Hs0563khs1FjmaleyoungBritishconversationalcharactersSample
DorothyThT5KcBeYPX3keUQqHPhfemaleyoungBritishpleasantnarrationSample
Drew29vD33N1CtxCmqQRPOHJmalemiddle-agedAmericanwell-roundednewsSample
EmilyLcfcDJNUP1GQjkzn1xUUfemaleyoungAmericancalmmeditationSample
Ethang5CIjZEefAph4nQFvHAzmaleyoungAmericansoftASMRSample
FinD38z5RcWu1voky8WS1jamaleoldIrishsailorcharactersSample
FreyajsCqWAovK2LkecY7zXl4femaleyoungAmericanexpressivecharactersSample
GeorgeYko7PKHZNXotIFUBG7I9malemiddle agedbritishaudiobookSample
GigijBpfuIE2acCO8z3wKNLlfemaleyoungAmericanchildlishanimationSample
GiovannizcAOhNBS3c14rBihAFp1maleyoungItalianforeignernarrationSample
Glindaz9fAnlkpzviPz146aGWafemalemiddle-agedAmericanwitchcharactersSample
GraceoWAxZDx7w5VEj9dCyTzzfemaleyoungAmerican (South)pleasantnarrationSample
HarrySOYHLrjzK2X1ezoPC6crmaleyoungAmericananxiouscharactersSample
JamesZQe5CZNOzWyzPSCn5a3cmaleoldAustraliancalmnewsSample
JeremybVMeCyTHy58xNoL34h3pmaleyoungIrishexcitednarrationSample
Jessiet0jbNlBVZ17f02VDIeMImaleoldAmericanraspycharactersSample
JosephZlb1dXrM653N07WRdFW3malemiddle-agedBritisharticulatenewsSample
JoshTxGEqnHWrfWFTfGW9XjXmaleyoungamericandeepnarrationSample
Michaelflq6f7yk4E4fJM5XTYuZmaleoldAmericancalmnarrationSample
MimizrHiDhphv9ZnVXBqCLjzfemaleyoungSwedishchildishanimationSample
NicolepiTKgcLEGmPE4e6mEKlifemaleyoungAmericansoftASMRSample
PatrickODq5zmih8GrVes37Dizdmalemiddle-agedAmericanshoutycharactersSample
Paul5Q0t7uMcjvnagumLfvZimalemiddle-agedAmericanauthoritativenewsSample
Rachel21m00Tcm4TlvDq8ikWAMfemaleyoungamericancalmnarrationSample
SamyoZ06aMxZJJ28mfd3POQmaleyoungamericanraspynarrationSample
SerenapMsXgVXv3BLzUgSXRplEfemalemiddle-agedAmericanpleasantnarrationSample
ThomasGBv7mTt0atIp3Br8iCZEmaleyoungAmericancalmmeditationSample
