Learn all you need to know about our ever-growing Voice Library and how to share your voices with the community.

The Voice Library (VL) is a marketplace where our community can share voices they have created with the rest of the community. These voices are created using either the Voice-Designer tool, which is available on our platform to all users, or they can be created using professional voice cloning. At the moment, we do not allow sharing of voices created using instant voice cloning.

You have two options when sharing a voice:

You can share it privately, which means you will receive a link. This link can then be given to whomever you want to share your voice with. No one else can use that voice unless they have the link.

Alternatively, you can share your voice directly to the Voice Library. This makes it discoverable for everybody who browses through the Voice Library and they can add it to their own VoiceLab. By sharing it with the Voice Library, you also receive compensation in the form of characters depending on how much your voice is used. So, whenever someone uses your voice to generate characters, you will regain some of the characters that you have already used during your current cycle.

You can search through the voice library and use the filters to find exactly the type of voice you’re looking for. Or you can browse the voice library by scrolling and sorting the voices by different metrics. This way, you might discover something you weren’t initially looking for, yet it could still be perfect for your use case.

Before you share your voice to the Voice Library, we have a few guidelines that need to be followed. These guidelines are in place to ensure better discoverability and to maintain a clean and organized appearance for everyone using the platform. Please take the time to read through the guidelines below. They will help you understand how you should name, categorize, and tag your voice to enhance the overall experience for users.

The naming pattern should be a one-word name followed by a 2-4 word description, separated by a hyphen (-).

Your name should NOT include the following:

Names of public individuals or entities (company names, band names, influencers or famous people, etc).

Social handles (Twitter, Instagram, you name it, etc).

ALL CAPS WORDS.

Emojis and any other non-letter characters.

Explicit or harmful words.

The word “voice”.

Some examples of names following our guidelines:

Anna - calm and kind

Robert - friendly grandpa

Steve - wise teacher

Harmony - soothing serenader

Jasper - jovial storyteller

Maya - confident narrator

Choose from our predefined labels:

Gender: male, female.

Accent: American, British, Australian, etc.

Age: young, middle-aged, old.

Use case: audiobook, video games, podcasts, social media, etc.

Descriptive: calm, modulated, staggering, modulated, etc.

Once you’ve created, named, and shared your voice, it will be set for pending review. This means that someone from the team will go through your voice to ensure that it adheres to the guidelines. If it does not follow the guidelines, it will be declined, and you will have the chance to upload it again. If it’s only a small change, the team might make this adjustment for you, aligning it with the guidelines and the rest of the Voice Library.

Consistently uploading voices that do not adhere to the guidelines or are highly explicit in nature might result in being barred from uploading and sharing voices altogether. Therefore, please adhere to the guidelines.

Currently, we do not have an estimate of how long the review process will take, as it is highly dependent on the length of the queue.