A guide on using stability, similarity sliders for tailored voice performances in ElevenLabs. Learn how to strike a balance between emotive and consistent audio outputs.

Our users have found different workflows that work for them. The one you’ll see most often is setting stability around 50 and similarity near 80, with minimal changes thereafter. Of course, this all depends on the original voice and the style of performance you’re aiming for.

It’s important to note that the AI is non-deterministic; setting the sliders to specific values won’t guarantee the same results every time. Instead, the sliders function more as a range, determining how wide the randomization can be between each generation. Setting stability low means a wider range of randomization, often resulting in a more emotive performance, but this is also highly dependent on the voice itself.

Hovering over the ! icon next to the sliders will provide additional information.

For a more lively and dramatic performance, it is recommended to set the stability slider lower and generate a few times until you find a performance you like.

On the other hand, if you want a more serious performance, even bordering on monotone on very high values, it is recommended to set the stability slider higher. And since it’s more consistent and stable, you usually don’t need to do as many generations to get what you are looking for. Experiment to find what works best for you!

The stability slider determines how stable the voice is and the randomness between each generation. Lowering this slider introduces a broader emotional range for the voice. As mentioned before, this is also influenced heavily by the original voice. Setting the slider too low may result in odd performances that are overly random and cause the character to speak too quickly. On the other hand, setting it too high can lead to a monotonous voice with limited emotion.

The similarity slider dictates how closely the AI should adhere to the original voice when attempting to replicate it. If the original audio is of poor quality and the similarity slider is set too high, the AI may reproduce artifacts or background noise when trying to mimic the voice if those were present in the original recording.

​ Style Exaggeration

With the introduction of the newer models, we also added a style exaggeration setting. This setting attempts to amplify the style of the original speaker. It does consume additional computational resources and might increase latency if set to anything other than 0. It’s important to note that using this setting has shown to make the model slightly less stable, as it strives to emphasize and imitate the style of the original voice.

In general, we recommend keeping this setting at 0 at all times.

​ Speaker Boost

This is another setting that was introduced in the new models. The setting itself is quite self-explanatory – it boosts the similarity to the original speaker. However, using this setting requires a slightly higher computational load, which in turn increases latency. The differences introduced by this setting are generally rather subtle.