Speech Synthesis
Voice Selection
How to navigate and use the voice selection settings in ElevenLabs. Preview and choose from pre-made, voice-designed, or cloned voices seamlessly.
The first row of settings is the voice selection. This is where you will select all of the pre-made, voice-designed, and cloned voices. There’s a small black arrow next to each voice that you can click to preview what the voice sounds like without having to use up characters. Keep in mind that you need to have generated something prior to having it show up on new voices.