Now that you have your voice, it’s time to generate some voiceovers! Head over to the Speech Synthesis tab and try out your voice - you can find them in the dropdown menu. You can preview all voices by pressing ► next to the voice name. If you don’t see the button, you need to make an initial generation for it to show up. Simply write some text in the text box and press generate. Amazing, isn’t it?

However, there are a few things to keep in mind: