After generating your audio, you will notice a thumbs-up and thumbs-down icon in the lower right corner on the player. These icons allow you to provide feedback on the specific generation you have just created. If there was something you liked about the audio, click the thumbs-up icon and you will be prompted to provide a brief description of the audio. On the other hand, if there was something you disliked about the audio, click the thumbs-down button and you will be presented with several options to choose from, enabling you to specify what you disliked about that particular audio generation.

Please note that feedback options will only appear once the current generation has completed processing.

If you want to provide feedback for previously generated audio, simply access your history and click on the play button. You should be able to see the feedback options available on the player as well.