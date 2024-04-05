POST
curl --request POST \
  --url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/workspace/members \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "email": "<string>",
  "is_locked": true,
  "workspace_role": "workspace_admin"
}'
Workspaces are currently only available for Enterprise customers. To upgrade, get in touch with our sales team.

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Body

application/json
email
string
required

Email of the target user.

is_locked
boolean

Whether to lock or unlock the user account.

workspace_role
enum<string>

Role dictating permissions in the workspace.

Available options:
workspace_admin,
workspace_member

Response

200 - application/json

The response is of type any.

