Workspace
Update Member
Updates attributes of a workspace member. Apart from the email identifier, all parameters will remain unchanged unless specified. This endpoint may only be called by workspace administrators.
POST
/
v1
/
workspace
/
members
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/workspace/members \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{
"email": "<string>",
"is_locked": true,
"workspace_role": "workspace_admin"
}'
"<any>"
Workspaces are currently only available for Enterprise customers. To upgrade, get in touch with our sales team.
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
application/json
stringrequired
Email of the target user.
is_locked
boolean
Whether to lock or unlock the user account.
workspace_role
enum<string>
Role dictating permissions in the workspace.
Available options:
workspace_admin,
workspace_member
Response
200 - application/json
The response is of type
any.