Projects
Add Chapter To A Project
Creates a new chapter either as blank or from a URL.
POST
/
v1
/
projects
/
{project_id}
/
chapters
/
add
Projects API avaliable upon request. To get access, contact sales.
Headers
xi-api-key
string
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Path Parameters
project_id
stringrequired
The project_id of the project, you can query GET https://api.elevenlabs.io/v1/projects to list all available projects.
Body
application/json
name
stringrequired
The name of the chapter, used for identification only.
from_url
string
An optional URL from which we will extract content to initialize the project. If this is set, 'from_url' must be null. If neither 'from_url' or 'from_document' are provided we will initialize the project as blank.
Response
200 - application/json
The response is of type
any.