We offer many types of voices, including Default Voices that have been specifically curated to be of the highest quality; completely synthetic voices created using our Voice Design tool; and the option to create your own collection of cloned voices using our two technologies: Instant Voice Clones and Professional Voice Clones. You can browse through our voice library to find the perfect voice for your production.

Not all voices are equal, and a lot depends on the source audio used to create that voice. Some voices will perform better than others, while some will be more stable than others. Additionally, certain voices will be more easily cloned by the AI than others, and some voices may work better with one model and one language compared to another. All of these factors are important to consider when selecting your voice.

Voice Selection Dropdown

​ Default Voices

Default voices are a curated set of voices optimized for core use cases and available to all ElevenLabs users by default. They are designed to ensure long-term availability, consistent quality, and priority support for new model developments.

These voices are crafted through multi-year partnerships with voice actors, making them reliable for extended use.

​ Clone Voices

Cloned voices are created using either Instant Voice Cloning or Professional Voice Cloning.

Instant Voice Cloning allows you to clone a voice using short audio samples, providing quick results but with less fidelity. This method is suitable for creating a basic clone without extensive training.

Professional Voice Cloning involves training a model on larger datasets of a specific speaker’s voice, resulting in a more accurate and realistic clone. This method is available for users on the Creator plan or higher and requires more time and resources.

Cloned voices are private and not shared publicly unless specifically whitelisted or shared through the Voice Library.

​ Synthetic Voices

Synthetic voices are generated by AI using the Voice Design tool. They are created from text prompts and offer flexibility in attributes like gender, age, and accent. These voices are not based on real human voices and can be used to fill gaps when specific voices aren’t available in the Voice Library. Synthetic voices cannot be shared with others and are available to all users for creating unique voice outputs.

​ Voice Library

The Voice Library is a marketplace where the community can share their Professional Voice Clones for others to use. It offers a wide variety of voices contributed by users, allowing you to explore and utilize different voice options. You can search for voices using filters like language, accent, and more to find the ideal voice for your needs.