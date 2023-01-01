As of September 2023, ElevenLabs offers three models: English v1 , multilingual v1 (experimental) , and multilingual v2 . Each model is slightly different and has its own strengths and weaknesses. In general, we recommend avoiding the use of the experimental multilingual v1 model as it mostly has weaknesses and is only intended for experimental purposes. Since the release of multilingual v2, the multilingual v1 has been surpassed in almost every aspect; v2 is more accurate, more natural, covers more languages, is more stable, and more.

If you want to find more detailed specifications about which languages each model offers, you can find all that information in our help article here.

​ Multilingual v2

This model has good stability, great language diversity, and fantastic accuracy in cloning voices and accents. Its speed is rather remarkable considering its size as it supports 28 languages, but it is slower than English v1.

There are a few important things worth noting. Since the model is highly accurate, it will strive to clone everything present in the original samples with even greater precision than other models. This really underscores the importance of using proper, high-quality samples with the performance, accent, and tone of voice you want the AI to clone.

We’ve heard certain issues appearing when users use samples of poor quality, where there is excessive noise, very low rumble, or even very sharp esses. In such cases, the AI might begin to deteriorate, as it attempts to mimic these problems, which might confuse it.

We would recommend using less samples of higher quality with the performance and voice you want, rather than more samples with a lot of variance across quality and performance.

It is worth noting that the AI will try to preserve the accent of the original voice. So, if you use a pre-made, voice designed voice, or voice cloned speaking English, you might hear a slight English accent or the wrong pronunciation in other languages. Cloning voices speaking the language you intend to use the AI for is the best choice and will give the best results.

There have been reports of “language switching”, particularly between languages that share similarities in text but may have distinct pronunciations or accents. This is when the AI gets confused and don’t have enough context and switches language in the middle of generation. We are actively working on this issue, and it appears to be less present when using a well-cloned voice that was originally cloned on someone speaking the correct language with the correct accent.

​ Turbo v2

A highly optimized model, specifically tailored for low-latency applications without sacrificing vocal performance and keeping inline with the quality standard that people have come to expect from our models. It is an English-only model

Because of its very optimized nature, it does have slightly lower accuracy than multilingual V2 and is missing the style slider, which adds latency when used. However, the accuracy is still very good when using a properly created instant voice clone, and it is very stable.

We’ve measured latency of around 400ms consistently.

We highly recommend that you test this model out!

​ English v1

Our very first model, English v1, set the foundation for what’s to come. This model was created specifically for English and is the smallest and fastest model we offer, trained on a focused, English-only dataset. As our oldest model, it has undergone extensive optimization to ensure reliable performance. However, it is also the most limited and generally the least accurate.

This model is also more rigid in its performance and is great for audio books, but less suitable for general conversational speech.

​ Multilingual v1

The v1 of the multilingual model is still in its experimental stage - there are still bugs and refinements that need to be addressed. One of the main things to be mindful of when using the multilingual model is to keep the generations short. Try to keep the text chunks below 800 characters if possible, as some of the problems tend to get amplified the longer the generations are.

This model has been surpassed by the multilingual v2 model in almost every regard.