My Voices is your personal voice HQ. Here you can:

​ Search and filter

My Voices includes a search box, so you can easily find voices by searching for the name, words from the description, or tags. You can sort voices either alphabetically, or by most recently use, and you can filter by voice type. By default, all voice types are selected, but you can also filter for Professional Voice Clones, Instant Voice Clones or Generated Voices.

​ Voice Categories

My Voices includes several tabs which allow you to filter your voices by type.

All : All the voices currently saved in My Voices, including Default voices. Default voices cannot be deleted from My Voices, and do not take up any of your custom voice slots.

: All the voices currently saved in My Voices, including Default voices. Default voices cannot be deleted from My Voices, and do not take up any of your custom voice slots. Personal : Voices that you have created - Professional Voice Clones, Instant Voice Clones and voices generated using Voice Design.

: Voices that you have created - Professional Voice Clones, Instant Voice Clones and voices generated using Voice Design. Community : Voices you have saved from the Voice Library.

: Voices you have saved from the Voice Library. Default: All Default voices.

You can give voices in My Voices (including those added from the Voice Library) custom names, descriptions, and tags. This allows you to organize My Voices as you wish and store custom attributes. However, please note that these changes will not reflect on shared versions of your voices. To edit shared names, descriptions, and labels, please set these values when sharing your voice in the Voice Library.

​ Deleting voices

You can only delete voices that you have created or saved from the Voice Library. Default and Legacy voices cannot be deleted, but they don’t take up any of your custom voice slots. Voices that you have created using Instant and Professional Voice Cloning and Voice Design, as well as voices you’ve saved from the Voice Library, use your custom voice slots.

You can free up voice slots by deleting these voices. To delete a voice, first click “View” to open the detailed view for the voice. Then click “Delete” in the bottom left corner. You can use the “Personal” and “Community” tabs to easily identify voices that use your custom voice slots, and can be deleted.

​ Sharing voices

Only Professional Voice Clones can be shared with other users. Instant Voice Clones and voices created using Voice Design cannot be shared.

Professional Voice Clones can be shared privately, via a sharing link, or publicly via the Voice Library. For full details on how to share your Professional Voice Clone, please see Sharing Voices.