​ What is dubbing?

Dubbing (ˈdʌbɪŋ) Noun provide (a film) with a soundtrack in a different language from the original

ElevenLabs was founded on the idea of creating amazing dubbing; a tool that would allow you to create a perfect dub in any language you desire, using the original voice of the actors and preserving the original performance, making all content more accessible.

​ Getting Started

To get started, head over to the dubbing tab where you will be presented with a view of all your previously dubbed projects. When you open it up for the first time, it will be empty. If you’ve ever used Projects feature previously, this will feel very familiar to you.

To get started, click “Create New Dub”, and you will be presented with a window containing a few different choices. First, you will be asked to name the dub and select the original language and the language it will be dubbed into. Then you will be asked to select the video or audio you want to dub. You can either upload a video or audio file that will be dubbed or import a video directly from YouTube, TikTok, X (Twitter), Vimeo, or other URL. There is a 100mb and 45-minute limit on how long the clip can be that you upload. You need to stay below both.

For a reduced cost, you can opt to add a watermark to your video, which will reduce the cost by 33%. This option is only available for video files and not audio files, which means that you will always have to pay the full cost when using audio files.

Under advanced settings, you can choose the number of speakers if you don’t want the AI to automatically try and figure out how many individual speakers are in the clip. You can also select the video resolution. And if you don’t want to dub the whole video and only a portion of it, you can change the range that you want dubbed here.

There are a few things going on in the background when you create a dub. The AI can handle fully mixed and mastered audio with multiple speakers. It will separate the speakers from the background at an extremely high quality, keeping the soundtrack and the sound effects and Foley intact. It will also separate individual speakers even if they are overlapping. At the moment, the AI can handle up to three simultaneous speakers at a single time.

We are working on a much more comprehensive solution for dubbing; a full end-to-end workflow that will allow much more granular control of the dub. Keep eyes open for updates on this!