This guide helps developers choose the right model for their use case.

Eleven Multilingual v2 Our most advanced speech synthesis model.

Highest realism, emotional range Best for voiceovers, audiobooks, content

Ultra-low latency (~300ms) Ideal for real-time, multi-language AI

​ Flagship Models

Model ID Description Max Characters Languages Best For eleven_multilingual_v2 Most life-like, emotionally rich model 10,000 29 languages Voice overs, audiobooks, content creation eleven_turbo_v2_5 High quality, low-latency model 40,000 32 languages Developer use cases requiring speed and multiple languages eleven_turbo_v2 High quality, low-latency model 30,000 English only Developer use cases requiring speed (English only) eleven_english_sts_v2 State-of-the-art speech-to-speech 5,000 English only Maximum control over content and prosody eleven_multilingual_sts_v2 Cutting-edge multilingual speech-to-speech 10,000 29 languages Advanced multilingual speech synthesis with prosody control

Older Models These models are maintained for backward compatibility but are not recommended for new projects. Model ID Description Max Characters Languages Best For eleven_monolingual_v1 First generation TTS model 10,000 English only Legacy model (outclassed by newer versions) eleven_multilingual_v1 First multilingual model 10,000 9 languages Legacy model (outclassed by newer versions)

​ Model Selection Guide

Choose your model based on these primary considerations:

1 Latency Requirements • Quality over Speed? Use Standard Multilingual models

• Need real-time? Use Turbo models 2 Language Support • English only? → Consider eleven_turbo_v2

• Multiple languages? → Use eleven_multilingual_v2 or eleven_turbo_v2_5 3 Use Case • Content Creation → eleven_multilingual_v2

• Conversational AI → eleven_turbo_v2_5

• Professional Voice Clones → Either model

• Speech to Speech? → eleven_english_sts_v2 or eleven_multilingual_sts_v2 family