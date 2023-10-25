Create Voice From Voice Preview
Create a new voice from previously generated voice preview. This endpoint should be called after you fetched a
generated_voice_id using
/v1/text-to-voice/create-previews.
Headers
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
Name to use for the created voice.
Description to use for the created voice. See https://elevenlabs.io/docs/voices/voice-lab/voice-design for prompting guide.
The generated_voice_id to create, call POST /v1/text-to-voice/create-previews and fetch the generated_voice_id from the response if don't have one yet.
Optional, metadata to add to the created voice. Defaults to None.
List of voice ids that the user has played but not selected. Used for RLHF.
Response
