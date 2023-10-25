POST
/
v1
/
text-to-voice
/
create-voice-from-preview

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Body

application/json
voice_name
string
required

Name to use for the created voice.

voice_description
string
required

Description to use for the created voice. See https://elevenlabs.io/docs/voices/voice-lab/voice-design for prompting guide.

generated_voice_id
string
required

The generated_voice_id to create, call POST /v1/text-to-voice/create-previews and fetch the generated_voice_id from the response if don't have one yet.

labels
object

Optional, metadata to add to the created voice. Defaults to None.

played_not_selected_voice_ids
string[]

List of voice ids that the user has played but not selected. Used for RLHF.

Response

200 - application/json
voice_id
string
required
name
string
required
samples
object[]
required
category
enum<string>
required
Available options:
generated,
cloned,
premade,
professional,
famous,
high_quality
fine_tuning
object
required
labels
object
required
description
string
required
preview_url
string
required
available_for_tiers
string[]
required
settings
object
required
sharing
object
required
high_quality_base_model_ids
string[]
required
safety_control
enum<string>
Available options:
NONE,
BAN,
CAPTCHA,
CAPTCHA_AND_MODERATION,
ENTERPRISE_BAN,
ENTERPRISE_CAPTCHA
voice_verification
object
permission_on_resource
string
is_owner
boolean
is_legacy
boolean
default: false
is_mixed
boolean
default: false
Generate Voice Previews From DescriptionGet Voices