Specifying server location
How to control the server location for your requests
When using ElevenLabs API you have two options for selecting the server location:
Using the closest servers (default)
Requests to
api.elevenlabs.io are automatically routed to the closest available server location which minimizes network latency. We recommend using this option for most users.
Manually specifying the server location
If needed, you can select a specific server location for your requests.
When using the client library
Provide the
environment option when constructing the client:
When using direct API calls
Replace the
api.elevenlabs.io hostname in your requests with one of the following values:
api.us.elevenlabs.io: Uses servers located in the US.