How to control the server location for your requests

When using ElevenLabs API you have two options for selecting the server location:

​ Using the closest servers (default)

Requests to api.elevenlabs.io are automatically routed to the closest available server location which minimizes network latency. We recommend using this option for most users.

​ Manually specifying the server location

If needed, you can select a specific server location for your requests.

​ When using the client library

Provide the environment option when constructing the client:

​ When using direct API calls

Replace the api.elevenlabs.io hostname in your requests with one of the following values: