Phone Numbers
Create Phone Number
Import Phone Number from Twilio configuration
POST
/
v1
/
convai
/
phone-numbers
/
create
Headers
Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.
Body
application/json
Create Phone Request Information
Phone number
Phone provider
Available options:
twilio
Label for the phone number
Twilio Account SID
Twilio Token
Response
200 - application/json
Phone entity id
