POST
/
v1
/
convai
/
phone-numbers
/
create

Headers

xi-api-key
string

Your API key. This is required by most endpoints to access our API programatically. You can view your xi-api-key using the 'Profile' tab on the website.

Body

application/json

Create Phone Request Information

phone_number
string
required

Phone number

provider
enum<string>
required

Phone provider

Available options:
twilio
label
string
required

Label for the phone number

sid
string
required

Twilio Account SID

token
string
required

Twilio Token

Response

200 - application/json
phone_number_id
string
required

Phone entity id

